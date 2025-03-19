In response to concerns raised by market tenants and the challenges posed by a struggling local market, Dartmouth Town Council has taken steps to reassess the impact that large public events, including fetes and markets, have been having on the Old Market Square.
After a careful review, the Council Matters Committee has made the difficult decision to remove Royal Avenue Gardens as a bookable asset for public events, such as markets and fetes.
Large festivals (recognised by the Town Council) and town events will still be able to be held in the gardens.
At a recent meeting, councillors discussed the growing concerns from local market tenants about the competing activities taking place in the Royal Avenue Gardens, which were found to be affecting footfall and, in turn, the success of businesses in the Old Market Square.
The Council acknowledged the important role that the market plays in the town.
As part of this decision, all future bookings for the gardens in Royal Avenue Gardens will be cancelled, other than festivals and town events.
However, the Tea Hut and the Bandstand in the gardens will remain available for bookings by registered charities, Community Interest Companies (CICs), and local community organizations.
The Town Council recognizes that this decision may cause inconvenience to those who had already made plans to hold events in the gardens.
Acknowledging the potential disruption, the Council extends its sincerest apologies to all those affected by the cancellation of these bookings.
The Tea Hut and Bandstand continue to offer space for appropriate community events (the tea hut includes five trestle tables to be used for fundraising efforts), and the Council is open to discussions about alternative venues for cancelled events within the Old Market Square and beyond for public gatherings.
It should be noted that The Old Market Square has the availability of 32 pitches. However, it is important to note that Saturdays, in particular, are often in high demand for event bookings.
Councillor Mike Rowley, Chair of the Council Matters Committee, explained the reasoning behind the decision:
“We understand that this change may be disappointing to some, but after careful consideration, we felt it was vital to support the local market tenants.
The presence of large events in the Royal Avenue Gardens was detracting from the vibrancy of the Old Market Square, which is a key part of our town’s identity and economy. By focusing on maintaining a thriving market area, we hope to increase footfall in the square and better support our traders.”
While this change focuses on the Royal Avenue Gardens, the Town Council remains fully committed to fostering a lively and inclusive community
The Town Council encourages anyone affected by this change to reach out with any questions or concerns.
They also welcome dialogue on how to best support and promote local businesses in the town.
or call 01803 832281