The Dartmouth Tourism Business Forum is a dynamic three-hour event designed to support the local Tourism and Hospitality community.
Featuring a mix of industry updates, engaging presentations, and valuable networking, this forum connects traditional community values with modern tech-savvy solutions.
Hear from inspiring community builders and digital champions as we explore how collaboration can strengthen our sector.
At the heart of Dartmouth is the power of relationships – and by working together, they lighten the load.
You don’t have to do it all alone; discover the support network and flexible skills available to help your business thrive.
Join us once more in the Belvedere Room in The Dart Marina Hotel
Hosted by Laura Campbell South Devon National landscapes Tourism Representative & South West Regional Rep for Tourism Management institute,
with regional updates from Englands Coast & Visit England.
Would you like to find out a little more on how to build your own business community in a fun and productive way?
Look no further than the South West's very own John Harvey, founder of the Samphire Club.
Other speakers are: Adrian Brown, Hospitality Leadership, Eliza Boyacigiller, Friends of the Dart, Alice Lewthwaite, South Devon National Landscapes, Tony Wilson, Anytime Booking, Danni Pinnington, Explore Dartmouth Visitor Marketing and more.
You can also meet local businesses and some of our local business support professionals,
Key aspects of a Sustainable business:
The themes are: Environmental Responsibility: Minimising pollution, reducing carbon emissions, conserving resources, and promoting eco-friendly practices.
Social Responsibility: Ensuring fair employment practices, respecting human rights, engaging with local communities, and contributing to societal well-being.
Economic Viability: Creating long-term value for shareholders, employees, and customers, while also ensuring the business's financial health and ability to thrive in the future
The event is on between 1pm and 4pm on Wednesday June 25 at Dart Marina Hotel, TQ6 9PH,
