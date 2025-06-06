Anne and Richard White who live at Above Town in Dartmouth are amongst many to have been affected by the collapsed wall on Warfleet Road.
An eight metre high section collapsed 16 months ago in February 2024 closing a main access road and since then nothing has been done to repair it.
The closure has led to a four-mile diversion and the road provided residents and visitors with direct access to the town centre and linked the town with Dartmouth Castle.
Anne said: “All that has happened is a bollard has been put out.
“On February 8 this year dozens of people turned out to demonstrate and a petition with 2,100 signatures was sent to DCC.
Anne described how they are affected: If we have to go that way or park the car where there is plenty of parking, we have to go out of town, past the College, almost into Stoke Fleming, back down the windy lanes to the pottery.
“It took us 50 minutes yesterday.”
“I feel furious because it’s such a waste.
“It seems it’s one person that owns the wall but can’t they come to a compromise with DCC.”
Dartmouth Town Councillor Jonathan Hawkings who is backing the residents said there had been a similar case in Cornwall where the council had repaired the wall and sent the bill to the owner.
A Devon County Council spokesperson said: “Devon County Council is responsible for the repair and maintenance of Warfleet Road, but not the wall.
“A formal legal process is underway with the owner of the wall.
"Although we’re preparing a formal design for a repair scheme, the County Council is yet to identify a budget for the repairs, and therefore no timescale for the work has been confirmed at this stage."
