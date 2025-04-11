A young soldier from Dartmouth is preparing to scale the UK’s three highest mountains in a gruelling endurance challenge this December, all in the name of raising awareness and funds for men’s mental health. Sam, who has served in the British Army for four and a half years and is currently stationed at Larkhill, is setting his sights on the iconic Three Peaks Challenge, which involves climbing Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon in 24 hours.
The 21-year-old is no stranger to physical endurance. Last year, he completed a 100-mile trek over five days across Devon and says he’s developed a real passion for pushing his limits for a good cause. “I wanted to do something that’s really hard and can be recognised,” he said. “I’ve climbed each of the peaks separately in the past, so I know it’s going to be tough, especially in winter. But the harder I can make it, the bigger the reward.”
Sam is giving himself nine months to train and this time, he's using his efforts to shine a light on a cause close to his heart: men’s mental health. “I’ve experienced it myself and I’ve seen a lot of men struggle with it and not want to speak up,” he said. “Mental health affects everyone – men, women, young people – but from what I’ve seen, men are the least likely to come forward, and I want to change that.”
Funds raised from the challenge will go towards two mental health charities close to Sam’s heart: ManHealth and Movember.
ManHealth supports men’s mental health through support, collaboration, education and advocacy. It enables men to find or change direction in their lives, aiming to empower those experiencing mental and/or physical ill health through shared experience and education. Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men’s health. Since 2003, it has funded more than 1,250 men’s health projects globally, challenging the status quo, shaking up research and transforming how health services support men.
Sam is putting together a small team for the climb but says he’s happy to go solo if needed. “Coming from a military background, I’ve seen how service life can affect people. That’s where the passion comes in. Helping those who need it,” he added.
Last year, Sam raised nearly £270 for veterans and serving personnel across the Army, Navy and Marines.
Originally from Dartmouth and a former pupil of Kingsbridge Community College, Sam is hoping local support will help drive awareness of the mental health issues many men still feel they can’t talk about. “Blokes often say there’s nothing wrong when there clearly is.
“It’s still a heavily stigmatised issue, and I want to show people that it’s okay to ask for help.”
The facts: 12.5 per cent of men in England have a mental health disorder (NHS Digital). Men are three times more likely to die by suicide in England than women (Samaritans, 2023). Almost twice as many men die from alcohol-specific causes than women (Office for National Statistics, 2022).
To support Sam’s challenge or follow his training journey, visit: