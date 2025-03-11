Pupils at Dartmouth Academy celebrated World Book Day on March 6 with the theme 'Read Your Way', which encouraged children to explore reading in their own way, making it a fun and personal experience.
The day started with a series of interactive and inspiring events designed to ‘spark’ a love for reading in pupils of all ages. Parents were also invited into the school to share the joy of reading with their children, and their participation set the tone for a day of excitement and creativity.
Pupils arrived dressed as their favourite book characters, turning the school into a vibrant celebration of storytelling. The day included a poetry performance by teachers, designed to inspire and entertain the students, as well as a lively reading assembly that filled the air with enthusiasm and imagination.
Adding to the excitement, the school library received a generous donation of new books, further enriching the collection for pupils to explore throughout the year. To top off the celebration, each pupil was given a free book to take home, ensuring the magic of reading continues beyond the school day.
Jennifer Tierney, Primary Principal at Dartmouth Academy, said: “We were so thrilled to see our pupils and their families come together to celebrate the joy of reading. World Book Day is a fantastic opportunity to encourage creativity and instil a lifelong love for literature, and the energy in the school was truly magical.”
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, said: “It’s wonderful to see such enthusiasm for reading across our school communities. Encouraging young people to develop a love of books and learning is at the heart of Education South West’s mission, and the celebrations were a perfect example of the impact that can be achieved when we all come together.”