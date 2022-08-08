Dartmouth playwright’s latest work picks up rave reviews in London
DARTMOUTH playwright and actor Stephen Beresford is receiving rave national reviews for his latest play The Southbury Child, based on his upbringing in the town.
The Southbury Child is the second in his trilogy based on Dartmouth where he grew up, and follows his 2012 play, The Last of the Haussmans.
After being delayed due to lockdowns, it opened at the Chichester Festival and is now playing at The Bridge Theatre in London. It’s received five-star reviews from the national press, including The Sunday Times and Mail on Sunday. The Telegraph awarded it five stars and dubbed it “the play of the year so far”.
A spokesperson for The Bridge Theatre said the play has received fantastic reviews from the press and audiences and runs at the theatre until August 27. It’s directed by
Nicholas Hytner and Alex Jennings plays the leading role of vicar David Highland.
They said: “Stephen Beresford’s very funny new play is a deeply humane exploration of family, faith, tradition and tolerance in a rapidly changing world.
“Sharp-witted, wilful and frequently drunk, David Highland has kept a grip on his parish through a combination of disordered charm and high-handed determination.
“But when his conscience forces him to take a hard line with a parishioner who wants Disney balloons on the altar and pews at a family funeral, he finds himself dangerously isolated from public opinion. As his own family begins to fracture, David must face a future that threatens to extinguish not only his position in the town, but everything he stands for.”
The play features Dartmouth throughout, including the Disney balloon incident which Stephen said was based on a true incident in the town which happened after he’d left home.
