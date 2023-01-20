Dartmouth library has signposted where their visitors can get access to mental health support, by highlighting the catalogue of mental health and wellbeing resources they provide, with books and audiobooks to give people support.
The library said: “Sometimes it’s a little more than the ‘January Blues’. If you’re struggling with your mental health, your local library is here to help. We have 100s of catalogue books and audiobooks designed to support you through difficult times.”
This kind of support comes at an important time, as lots of people find their mental health deteriorating through the winter, especially with issues such as the cost-of-living crisis adding financial concerns to their day-to-day lives.
Schemes like this mean that people feel supported by their local community and know where they can turn to to obtain the support that they need.
Dartmouth library is part of ‘Libraries Unlimited’, which recently announced the national scheme they are adopting, ‘Reading Well Books on Prescription’ by The Reading Agency, which is designed to help people to better understand and manage their health and wellbeing.
Libraries Unlimited say of the scheme: “The books are all endorsed by health experts, as well as people living with the conditions covered and their relatives and carers. You can be recommended a title by a health professional, or you can visit your local library and take a book out yourself.”
Libraries are comforting places for many, and this focus on mental health means that local communities know their libraries can be used as a safe space.
Dartmouth Library’s mental health catalogue can be found here: https://www.devonlibraries.org.uk/web/arena/catalogue