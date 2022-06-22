Dartmouth is first for charge points in public car parks

Left to right: Cllr Hilary Bastone and Cllr Tom Holway from South Hams District Council; Bruce Young, ScottishPower’s Technical Executive; Cllr Jonathan Hawkins SHDC; Cllr Stuart Hughes DCC; and DCC Project Manager Alistair Mumford in front of a Devon County Council electric car and the new charging point in Mayors Avenue. ( Contributed )

Dartmouth’s Mayors Avenue Car Park is the first of 38 public car parks across Devon to have Electric Vehicle (EV) charge points installed and ready for use.

The EV charge points at the South Hams Council owned car park are the first of 80 such points to be installed across the county. From the Dartmouth charge point it’ll be possible to charge two vehicles at one time - the two bays have been converted from three regular parking spaces and are now available for the sole use of electric vehicle charging. Through the scheme, nine car parks in the South Hams will get new charging points, including in Totnes, Kingsbridge, Salcombe and Modbury.

Dartmouth Town Cllr Ged Yardy, who’s been working to install further EV charging points in the town, said: “I very much welcome the installation of these charging points for visitors and residents alike. We need to learn about who uses these charging points and how they are used and then plan for more to be rolled out across Dartmouth. The installations should be part of a broader strategy to encourage visitors to park in the park and ride, use public transport and encourage residents with street parking to consider purchasing an EV when they next come to changing their car, especially with current fuel prices.”

Cllr Tom Holway, of South Hams Council, added: “Since declaring our Climate Emergency, South Hams District Council has been committed to working with our partners through the Devon Climate Emergency Response Group to aim to reduce carbon emissions across the South Hams district to net zero by 2050.

“Infrastructure projects such as this are vital to being able to reach that goal. We need to encourage residents and visitors alike to make more sustainable choices; projects like these facilitate those choices and help to make net zero a realistic and achievable target.”

The charging point scheme is being rolled out across the county over the next 12 months. Powered by the renewable energy through a green tariff, the charge points are compatible with all makes of EVs and will fully charge a 50-kWh battery in two to four hours, providing a range of up to 200 miles depending on vehicle specification.

The chargers can deliver enough electricity for up to 88 miles of travel in one hour. This means the points are ideal for both shorter trips and regular charges by residents. The chargers are also available for visitors to Devon. The cost to fully charge a 50-kWh battery, providing a range of up to 200 miles, would be in the region of £17.50.

Councillor Andrea Davis, of Devon County Council, said: “When seeking to reduce Devon’s carbon emissions it’s essential we provide the tools which will enable our residents to access certain lifestyle changes. On-road transportation makes up a large percentage of Devon’s carbon emissions, meaning taking petrol and diesel cars off the roads could make a significant impact towards our goal of net zero by 2050. Providing reliable electric vehicle charging points helps us to facilitate our community’s involvement in reducing their personal carbon footprints, from which everyone will benefit.”