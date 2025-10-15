A charity fundraising evening has been organised for Team Devon, Ukrainian Action, to support the ongoing vehicle and aid deliveries to front line regions of Ukraine.
This will be a truly memorable evening with Ukrainian singers, wine and food, hosted by author, journalist and presenterJohn Suchet MBE.
They will welcome the Singers from Ukrainian Space of Plymouth, there will be Ukrainian wine and canapes, an Auction of Promises and a Charity presentation.
From their base in Stoke Gabriel they have fundraised, prepared and delivered 65 trucks, ambulances, minibuses and vans to Ukraine since March 2023.
Tuesday November 18 at 7pm
