A road in Dartmouth comes in as the tenth most expensive in the South West according to new data from the Halifax.
Beacon Road has property prices averaging £2,294,000.
The top five most expensive streets in the region are all in Poole and in the nationwide top twenty, nineteen were in London.
The average UK house price is currently £285,579, up £12,000 on a year ago, according to Halifax. However, the lender warned that rising mortgage costs and the broader cost of living crisis will push house prices down by about 8 per cent next year.