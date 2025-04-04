Volunteers from Dartmouth Green Partnerships welcomed pupils from four local schools to the annual sunflower growing competition at the community greenhouse.
Pupils from St Johns, The Academy, Stoke Fleming and Blackawton schools planted different types of sunflower seeds supervised by DGP volunteers.
These will be grown on in the community greenhouse and looked after there by DGP until they are large enough to plant out in containers in Coronation Park, when gardeners from Dartmouth Town Council will water them.
The school which grows the tallest sunflower wins the prize.
Dartmouth Green Partnerships is the name for what used to be Dartmouth in Bloom.
In February 2013 it was re-formed and re-launched and in November 2015 it became a charity, retaining the name Dartmouth in Bloom as a sub-head in its Constitution.