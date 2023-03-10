“Exuberent was a South Devon Channel Crab fishing vessel and worked the inshore and mid-Channel waters off the south coast. “Her hull was built in the winter of 1979/80 in Newlyn, Cornwall, fitted out in Dartmouth in the spring of 1980 and commissioned later that summer. “She successfully, laid and hauled crab pots off Dartmouth for the rest of that year and the next and topped the charts for landing of brown crab and lobster for her class in 1981 with a crew of three. “In the winter of 1981 it was decided to move her and her fishing gear to the “Over falls” off Weymouth in Dorset as fishing was rich there at that time of the year. This is when I joined the crew on a parttime basis to cover for rest periods and “watches”. After a successful season, she was moved back to Dartmouth for the 1982 spring/summer fishing in home waters. “Again, in October of 82 she was off to work the waters off Weymouth for another successful season.