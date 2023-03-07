Linford Brock of Dartmouth admitted driving while nearly twice over the legal drink drive limit and while under the influence of cocaine in Torquay on 12 July 2022.
Newton Abbot Magistrates heard the 29-year-old of Ford Valley drove a Suzuki Jimny on Victoria Parade with 157 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes.
He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £69, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £55 and costs of £85.
Brock was also found with 3000 micrograms of cocaine in 1 litre of blood while driving a Suzuki Jimny on Victoria Parade on 12 July 2022. The specified limit is 50 micrograms.
He received a 20 month driving ban and was fined £69.