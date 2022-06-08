Dartmouth commemorates D-Day
+ 2
(View All)
D-Day - Captain of the BRNC Sarah Oakley
Subscribe newsletter
Commemorative tributes to mark the 78th anniversary of D-Day were paid in Dartmouth on Monday.
A memorial service took place at the D-Day Memorial on South Embankment conducted by Rev Andrew Langley, vicar of Dartmouth and Dittisham, assisted by the chaplain of the Dartmouth Britannia Royal Naval College.
The memorial commemorates the sailing from Dartmouth on June 3 1944, of an amphibious force of 485 ships of the Royal Navy to take part in the liberation of oppressed countries in Western Europe.
During the service wreaths were laid by Dartmouth Deputy Mayor Cllr Mandy Webber, Commander of the BRNC Captain Sarah Oakley, Sandra Shelstone representing the LST and Landing Craft Association and Dave Bailey, on behalf of Dartmouth Coastguard Search and Rescue Team.
A spokesperson for the event said: “The memorial service was well attended in fine sunshine and included members of the Old Dartmothians Association, RNLI, ex-military personnel and members of the public. Prayers were also said and wreaths were laid at the American services memorial in Royal Avenue Gardens.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |