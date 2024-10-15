Dartmouth's good causes are among thousands that have benefitted from a charitable foundation celebrating over £10 million in donations to charities across the country.
The Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation made its first donation in 1999. Now, 25 years later, thanks to the ongoing generosity of customers, it has donated over £10 million to local charities where colleagues and members live and work. Charities are nominated for donations by colleagues and members of the Yorkshire Building Society, including those in Dartmouth.
Since 2020, more than £15,710 has been shared by 15 charities in the Dartmouth area. Recently, Landworks and Devon Link Up have received donations after being nominated for support.
Andy Allwood, branch manager at Yorkshire Building Society’s Dartmouth branch, said: “I’m delighted that the Charitable Foundation has supported so many charities and good causes in our community, nominated by our colleagues and members.
“The donations have made a huge difference to people locally, and it’s thanks to the ongoing generosity of our members that the Charitable Foundation can continue to support so many causes. We’re proud to have played a part in donating over £10 million to charities and good causes across the UK. It shows that small change really can make a big difference.”
The Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation is funded through the Small Change Big Difference scheme, where members donate pennies from the interest on their accounts once a year to help smaller charities across the UK.
For more information about the Charitable Foundation, please visit www.ybs.co.uk/charitablefoundation.