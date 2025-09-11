Dartmouth welcomed back the three-masted ship the Pelican of London last week.
She is a historic tall ship and barquentine that operates as a sail training vessel for young people.
Originally built in France in 1948 as an Arctic fishing trawler named Le Pelican, the vessel was purchased in 1995, extensively rebuilt over 12 years, and relaunched in 2007 as the sail training ship.
Pelican of London offers young people from all backgrounds the opportunity to embark on sail training and ocean STEAMS voyages that encourage personal growth and environmental awareness.
Through hands-on learning, participants gain valuable skills and experiences essential for their future careers, while nurturing a deep connection with and understanding of the ocean, empowering ocean advocacy and stewardship.
Pelican of London contributes valuable data to citizen science projects and partners in industry and research.
They strive to remove barriers to developing essential life and career skills, through Sail Training and Ocean STEAMS. Onboard tall ship Pelican of London, they inspire the next generation of leaders, innovators, and ocean stewards, equipping them with the confidence, knowledge, and experience to thrive in their careers and make a positive impact on the world.
Empowerment: helping young people unlock their potential, providing opportunities to develop the skills and confidence to succeed.
Their values are career development, providing practical training that opens doors to employment and further education in maritime and STEAM fields, ocean science: inspiring young people through hands-on ocean science, encouraging curiosity and a sense of responsibility for the ocean, STEAM education: integrating science, technology, engineering, arts, and maths into the programmes, encouraging creativity and critical thinking, teamwork & resilience: challenging young people to work together, overcome obstacles, and grow as individuals, equality & inclusion, sustainability: advocating and practicing responsible stewardship for our oceans and natural resources and community & leadership, a place where future leaders are created, one adventure at a time.
Onboard, trainees become valued crew members, take responsibility, and practice leadership.
