A scenic trail in Dartmoor National Park has been ranked among the top 10-rated hikes in the UK.
The Hunter’s and Fisherman’s Path to Castle Drogo secured the third-highest ranking in a recent analysis of the country’s best moderate-difficulty hiking routes, taken last month.
With an impressive score of 9.28 out of 10, this 7.1-km circular walk has been praised for its stunning riverside views, rich history, and accessibility.
Winding along the banks of the River Teign, the route takes hikers past the picturesque Fingle Bridge and up to the striking Castle Drogo, a 20th-century fortress with commanding views over the Dartmoor landscape.
The trail is considered a moderate hike, meaning it is suitable for fit hikers who want a manageable challenge involving mixed surfaces.
The route also boasts seven key attractions, including opportunities for bird spotting and fishing, making it a popular choice for both nature lovers and history enthusiasts.
A key factor contributing to its high ranking is its lack of obstacles, ensuring accessibility for a wide range of hikers. Additionally, a well-placed historic pub near Fingle Bridge provides a perfect mid-hike rest stop. The trail received an average rating of 4.8 out of five from reviewers.
The study found that moderate hikes offer the richest experience, accounting for 67 per cent of the 506 attractions identified across all routes. Dartmoor’s inclusion among the top trails underscores the park’s appeal as a premier hiking destination.
Of the 10 routes, five were located in the Lake District, followed by three in the Peak District, while the North Pennines also had one entry.
Despite strong competition, Dartmoor’s ranking highlights its status as a must-visit location for UK hiking enthusiasts.