THE popular Meldon Wildlife Festival returns to its spiritual home of Meldon Old Quarry on Tuesday 22 August.
The free festival of nature, hosted by Dartmoor National Park Authority, features lots of fun activities that'll help children of all ages get closer to Dartmoor's special landscape.
There will be stream dipping, wildlife crafts, hunts for mini beasts, and more. People can also use their mobile phones to become a citizen scientist as part of the Look Wild i-Naturalist project and find out the names of plants and animals seen at the festival and further afield.
Dartmoor National Park Authority will be supported by local wildlife organisations. The festival is made possible thanks to the support of Okehampton Hamlets Parish Council, the Duchy of Cornwall, and Adventure Okehampton.
Outreach and Engagement Officer Andy Bailey said: 'Meldon Wildlife Festival is a chance for everyone to get outside and enjoy nature around Meldon Old Quarry, one of Dartmoor's hidden gems. With summer holidays now in full swing, our festival is a great day out for all the family with lots of opportunities for us all to celebrate nature and inspire a new generation to care for the National Park in the future.
'We're encouraging people to come along, whether it's for a couple of hours or to make a day of it. People can take part in a range of hands-on activities, go for a short walk, or find a nice spot for a picnic. Meldon Wildlife Festival is about enjoying Dartmoor by spending time in one of its special places.'
The festival opens at 10.30am and runs until 4pm with Meldon Old Quarry signposted from the B3260 opposite Betty Cottles near Okehampton. Full details are on the National Park website.
More events confirmed
Operation Dartmoor: natural boats and wild rivers
Thursday 24 August 1.30pm
Parke, Bovey Tracey
People are invited to join Andy at 'Operation Dartmoor' at Parke for an afternoon of craft making, in collaboration with the National Trust. Come along and make mini rafts from twigs and leaves before testing it out in the water. Follow the event signs from Parke or Mill Marsh Park.
History Hunters Day
Saturday 16 September 10.30am - 4pm
National Park Visitor Centre, Postbridge
The National Park is pleased to announce its new date for its History Hunters event, which was postponed from August because of bad weather.
History Hunters Day is on 16 September from 10.30am until 4pm. The fun family day celebrates Dartmoor's heritage with activities and stalls on the field and in the National Park Visitor Centre at Postbridge.
Andy added: 'We're delighted to confirm our new date for History Hunters Day and, together with the National Trust, our new event 'Operation Dartmoor'. Both offer fun ways for people to connect with nature and the environment.'