This October, visitors to Dartington will notice new four-foot-high posts appearing around the parish and the Dartington estate. These posts, 12 in total once fully installed, will feature historical photos of the locations they mark, offering a glimpse into the area's past.
The images will also be accessible through the Dartington Parish Council website, providing a unique way to explore the history of the village.
The posts are part of a trio of projects celebrating the centenary of Dartington Village Hall. Other initiatives include a poppy bank, created by Dartington Primary School and a centenary bench crafted by local blacksmith Spencer Larcombe.
The projects have been funded by a £14,000 grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund, secured by village hall chair Jeremy Holloway. Mr Holloway said, "It was not an easy process, but we got there in the end, and having the endorsement of the HLF adds credibility to the three projects."
An official opening for the centenary projects will take place on April 12 2025, at the village hall, with an additional event near Armistice Day to honour the poppy bank and accompanying artworks.