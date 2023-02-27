During these fifty years, Dartmouth Steam Railway & River Boat Company has been host to two Royal train visits, the Orient Express, the Flying Scotsman, arranged the return of the paddle steamer Kingswear Castle on long term charter to her home waters on the River Dart (charter just extended by a further twenty five years), refurbished one of the last two remaining Devon Belle observation carriages in the world and initiated the very first UK, highly successful Christmas Train of Lights - with other heritage railways following suit.