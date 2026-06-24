Pupils from Dartmouth Academy, enjoyed an exciting day at Woodlands Family Theme Park this term thanks to a special trip organised and supported by the local Rotary Club.
Twenty five year 6 and year 7 pupils took part in the reward trip, which recognised their positive contributions to academy life and commitment to the school's values.
Throughout the day, pupils enjoyed a range of rides, attractions and activities. Woodlands Family Theme Park offers a variety of attractions, adventure play areas and rides, making it one of Devon's most popular destinations for young people.
The visit provided pupils with an opportunity to celebrate their achievements outside the classroom while enjoying new experiences in a fun environment.
Dartmouth Academy said it would like to extend its sincere thanks to the Rotary Club and its volunteers for their generosity, support and commitment to providing enriching opportunities for local young people.
The academy also said it remains committed to celebrating pupil success and offering a wide range of experiences that support personal development alongside academic achievement.
Paul Girardot, Principal at Dartmouth Academy, added: "We are incredibly grateful to the Rotary Club for organising and facilitating such a fantastic day for our pupils.
“The children had a wonderful time and were a credit to the academy throughout the visit.
“Opportunities like this are invaluable in recognising pupils' efforts and helping them create positive memories with their peers."
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West said: "Experiences like this are a fantastic way to recognise and celebrate the positive contributions that young people make to their school communities.
“We are grateful to the Rotary Club for their continued support in creating opportunities that inspire, reward and motivate young people.”
Education South West is a trust of eight primary schools, four secondary schools, one all through school and a University Technical College all based in Devon.
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