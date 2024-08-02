Dart RNLI volunteers took part in a special photo moment – One Moment for One Crew – on August 1 to create a record of those involved with the lifesaving charity in its 200th anniversary year.
The charity, which was founded in 1824, asked its volunteers and staff from around the UK and Ireland to take a photo of themselves, their crew or their team, at as close to 18:24 on 1.8.24 as possible.
Representatives including lifeboat crews, lifeguards, fundraisers and shop volunteers from the RNLI community in Dartmouth took part. The photos have been uploaded to an online portal and will be used to create a montage image.
The volunteers and families then enjoyed a celebration barbecue next to the station, with food generously donated by Caterfood of Paignton, valuable supporters of the RNLI.
The RNLI celebrated its 200th anniversary on 4 March, and this photographic moment is one of a range of events and programmes which the charity has organised to mark its bicentenary.
Anjie Rook, RNLI Associate Director, who is overseeing the RNLI’s 200th anniversary programmes, says: ‘The RNLI has been saving lives at sea for 200 years thanks to its incredible people – the courageous lifeboat crews and lifeguards who put their own lives at risk to save others; the dedicated fundraisers who raise the income to power those rescues; the committed volunteers who give their own time in a range of other roles such as giving out water safety advice or helping to run our retail shops and museums, and the staff who provide vital support to our volunteers.
‘During our 200th anniversary year we have been remembering our past, celebrating the lifesaving service we provide today, and aiming to inspire future generations of lifesavers and supporters. One Moment for One Crew is very much about celebrating the people of today’s RNLI and, we hope, inspiring those future generations who will take the RNLI into its third century of lifesaving.’
The celebration took place with Dart RNLI one step closer to its fundraising goal for its purpose-built lifeboat station thanks to two significant donations.
The second donation was from the former chairman of South Hams District Council, Cllr Guy Pannell, who presented a cheque of £2,000 to Dart RNLI appeal chairman and High Sheriff of Devon Commodore Jake Moores OBE.