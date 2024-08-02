Anjie Rook, RNLI Associate Director, who is overseeing the RNLI’s 200th anniversary programmes, says: ‘The RNLI has been saving lives at sea for 200 years thanks to its incredible people – the courageous lifeboat crews and lifeguards who put their own lives at risk to save others; the dedicated fundraisers who raise the income to power those rescues; the committed volunteers who give their own time in a range of other roles such as giving out water safety advice or helping to run our retail shops and museums, and the staff who provide vital support to our volunteers.