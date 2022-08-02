Dart lifeboat rescues Sunseeker
By Richard Harding | Kingsbridge and Ivybridge reporter |
[email protected]
Wednesday 3rd August 2022 6:00 am
(Susan Cawley )
The RNLI’s Dart lifeboat was called into action on Friday July 29.
The Dart B-Class lifeboat went to the rescue of a 40ft Sunseeker which had snagged their prop in something in the water and lost power to one of the engines.
The Volunteers raced out to near the Mewstone and set up a tow to bring the stricken vessel back to Dartmouth.
