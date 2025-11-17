Dart Harbour is proud to support Till the Coast is Clear (@tillcoastclear) , a local initiative and Community Interest Company that cleans up plastic pollution in our rivers and seas.
Their workboat Nibbler is always available to help the team collect dumpy bags from clearance points and carry out regular river sweeps.
They have also teamed up on their crab fishing recycling project, adding new bins to help reduce harmful drop nets along the embankment.
TTCIC clear up plastic pollution from less accessible shorelines using recyclable boats and a fleet of kayaks made of recycled fishing nets and post-consumer waste.
A spokesperson says: “It’s amazing what we can achieve when we work together – cleaner rivers, stronger communities, and a healthier environment for everyone.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.