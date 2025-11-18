Owners and operators of Commercial Vessels, such as the below types of vessels now must register their vessels with Dart Harbour & Navigation Authority using the online form available at: https://www.dartharbour.org/commercialvessel/
- charter vessels (bareboat or skippered)
- commercial diving
- mooring and buoy laying and maintenance
- passenger boats
- club vessels that are available to be booked
- dredging and survey
- general towage and small cargo/work boats
- fishing vessels etc.
Some vessels may already be licenced by an appropriate authority (such as the MCA/MECAL/SHDC), however these are still required to register and provide proof within the form.
If you own or manage multiple vessels, each vessel must be registered individually.
Tenders or dinghies, that are used solely for transiting between the shore and your registered vessel do not need to be included.
Some vessels may only operate on Category C waters within the Dart, without any certification.
These vessels must register and meet the criteria set out under "no current certification".
This regulation process forms part of the wider commitment to the principles set out in the Port Marine Safety Code (PMSC) and ensure that we remain compliant with the code.
Vessels should be registered by January 1 2026, should you have any questions or require assistance with the process, please email [email protected] or pop in to the Harbour Office.
Dart Harbour maintains some 270 pontoons and 1,600 moorings within the harbour limits.
