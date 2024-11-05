One of the UK’s oldest Charities, which for a number of years has faced an uncertain future, is celebrating the end of the year with a new sense of optimism.
In 2019 the Dame Hannah Rogers Trust had to sell all its assets to ensure it was able to maintain its residential care services for disabled young people across the South West.
The Trust has now announced it has secured funding to buy back its site at Ivybridge and has already embarked on a programme of rebuilding and refurbishing its premises.
The Chair of the Trust, Professor David Coslett, recently told staff:
“I am delighted to share the news that Dame Hannahs has regained ownership of our site. Through securing funding for the purchase of the freehold we are back in control of our own future and success. It is heartwarming to see this turnaround of the Trust.”
The Trust employs nearly 200 staff at its Ivybridge site and more in its charity shops in Devon and Cornwall and has volunteers and supporters across the region.
Mary West has been a volunteer for the charity for 30 years and regularly does fundraising for Dame Hannahs. She said:
“I have really enjoyed being part of the Dame Hannahs family and getting to know many volunteers, staff and young adults over the years. It is wonderful to see the help and care they give to the young adults who live as independently as they can in the bungalows. When I first became a volunteer there was nowhere for these young people to go after leaving school and many ended up in institutions which were quite unsuitable for the needs of a teenager or young adult. It’s very rewarding raising funds for this very deserving charity as well as making great friends with all the other lovely volunteers.
Anna whose son Oliver is a resident at Dame Hannahs spoke of her delight that the charity now has a stable future.
Now, as Christmas approaches, the Trust looks forward to celebrating its 100th anniversary in Ivybridge, with plans for further growth which will safeguard the Dame Hannah Rogers legacy for generations to come.