“I have really enjoyed being part of the Dame Hannahs family and getting to know many volunteers, staff and young adults over the years. It is wonderful to see the help and care they give to the young adults who live as independently as they can in the bungalows. When I first became a volunteer there was nowhere for these young people to go after leaving school and many ended up in institutions which were quite unsuitable for the needs of a teenager or young adult. It’s very rewarding raising funds for this very deserving charity as well as making great friends with all the other lovely volunteers.