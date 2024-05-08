Dame Hannahs staff and volunteers were very excited to attend the opening of the new Dame Hannahs shop in South Brent this week.
The brand new fully fitted shop offers a wide range of items including clothes, homeware, accessories, books, toys and bric-a-brac.
The staff and volunteers at the shop are looking forward to welcoming keen shoppers as well as customers with donations.
Dame Hannahs Head of Retail, Daniel Burke, said: “We are really excited to be opening our eighth shop in South Brent. We have already seen a fantastic response from the local community.
“Everyone at Dame Hannahs is excited to welcome customers both new and old and we are really pleased to have our shop manager Ian on board along with his loyal team of volunteers.”
The shop is at: 1-2 Fore Street, South Brent TQ10 9BQ
The shop in Fore Street is now open Monday to Saturday 9.30am-4.30pm.