DAB digital radio coming to the South Hams
DAB digital radio is set to come to the South Hams.
At the moment only the west of the district can receive digital terrestrial signals from Plymouth.
Around 25 new radio services will become available including six channels for community radio services.
Approximately 250,000 listeners will be served by the new multiplex which includes Dartmouth, Ivybridge, Kingsbridge and Totnes.
Ofcom has advertised for groups to come forward to run the service centred on Torbay and so far a consortium called TorDAB has emerged led by South Devon Radio and including Radio Exe, and Clear Sky Publishing.
If the group is successful they hope to go on-air in 2024.
It was announced earlier this year that the AM signal from Start Point carrying BBC Radio 5 Live and the LW signal carrying BBC Radio 4 would be switched off soon. No fixed date has yet been announced to close down FM transmissions but DAB (digital audio broadcasting) along with apps, internet radio, digital TV, and smart speakers are becoming the main ways of listening to radio.
