Businesses in Brixham and the rest of Devon are being asked to take part in a survey to assess the impact of the ongoing cryptosporidium outbreak.
Commissioned by The English Riviera Bid Company and Visit Devon, the survey aims to gauge how tourism has been affected financially since the start of the outbreak more than six weeks ago.
Devon-wide businesses are being asked to take part as there is anecdotal feedback suggesting that firms in the wider county area have also been impacted by the publicity surrounding the cryptosporidium crisis.
Respondents will be asked a host of questions related to the nature and location of their business, as well as whether they were financially hit by the outbreak and by how much.
The organisers said the findings will be “strictly confidential”.
Respondents have until Sunday, July 7, to complete the survey.