Crowds of people camped out on Blackpool sands beach for Sportiva’s Dartmouth triathlon on Sunday.
The event, which took place on June 11th, was a great success, and saw 350 people competing across the weekend.
Ben Tisdall, organiser of the event, said: “I’m really pleased with how (the) event went... we started with sea swims at 5pm on Saturday and the triathlons started early on Sunday morning. Lots of people camped on Saturday night & some took on both the triathlon & the swim.”
Ben Tull was the men’s winner of the standard triathlon, with a time of 2:26:31, and Carla Tunnicliffe came in first for the women with a time of 2:50:30.
Edward Ayres won the sprint triathlon, with a time of 1:12:40, and Laura Wilby came in first at 1:19:32.
For the super sprint, Tom Evans had the fastest time of 1:02:35, and Felicie Evans took first place with her time of 1:15:12.
The aquabike winners were Chris Rollinson, with a time of 1:09:54,
and Helen Wainwright, with a time of 1:07:42
People of all ages came from far and wide to get involved in the races, with a large turnout from The University of Exeter.
Ben said: “Once again we had a large contingent from Exeter University Triathlon Club and from Exeter Uni Open Water Swim Soc as it coincides with the end of their year.”
The conditions were great for the races, which had a new and improved course this year.
Ben said: “We lucked out with the sea conditions. An easterly wind meant the sea has been very choppy for the last couple of weeks but this weekend the wind swung round to an offshore breeze which made for flat conditions. Our paddlers from Teignmouth Surf Life Saving club had a fairly easy morning.”
For the 750m swim, Evie Twelvetree was first, beating all contestants at only twelve years old with a time of 11:08, and Jack Woolfenden took the men’s first spot at 13:24.
The 1500m saw sixteen year old Henry Birchall in first for the men at 19:41 and Niamh Hutchinson in first for the women, with a time of 19:51.
“New for this year was an Olympic distance triathlon to run alongside the Sprint distance. We were able to add the longer distance by using a second bike transition on the other side of the A379 which meant no one had to ‘race’ across the main road. There was a big thumbs up for the new course this year as in previous years the run has been crammed into the field next to the beach.”