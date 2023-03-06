An award-winning Devon-based duo are launching their brand new book for children at East Gate Bookshop.
On Saturday March 11, children’s author and illustrator duo Philip Reeve and Sarah McIntyre will visit the Totnes-based bookshop as part of their tour of the South West celebrating their new book ‘Adventuremice: Otter Chaos!’
Philip and Sarah will be at The Angel with East Gate Bookshop at 11am for a creative, interactive storytelling and drawing event aimed at children age five-years and above.
The Adventuremice series was written during lockdown and inspired by Sarah’s paintings of mice going on the high-seas adventures she wasn’t able to do herself.
The reaction to the paintings was so positive she enlisted long-time collaborator Philip Reeve to help turn them into stories.
Bovey Tracey-based Sarah was born in Seattle, studied Russian at university and in her thirties studied Illustration at Camberwell art college in London. Her solo picture books include the Grumpycorn books, The New Neighbours and Dinosaur Firefighters.
Based in Widecombe-in-the-moor, Philip was born in Brighton and spent a few years as an illustrator for the Horrible Histories and Murderous Maths series.
In 2001, he published his first novel, Mortal Engines and has since written many books for children and young adults, including the Carnegie Medal winning Here Lies Arthur, the Railhead sequence, and Utterly Dark and the Face of the Deep.
He has co-authored nine other books with Sarah including Kevin vs the Unicorns.