A MAN who repeatedly stabbed a young couple in a “frenzied, random and unprovoked” late-night attack in Exeter city centre has been sentenced to life in prison.
Leon Telemacque, 32, of St Clements Road, Birmingham admitted two charges of attempted murder and was sentenced on Wednesday, January 8 at Exeter Crown Court. He will serve a minimum of 17 years in jail.
Telemacque seriously wounded both victims – who were complete strangers to him – with a large kitchen knife as they walked home from a bus stop on Bampfylde Street in May last year.
He stabbed the man multiple times in the neck and the woman in the chest.
The victims, aged in their 20s, feared they were going to die and have been left fearful as a result of the attack.
One told the court: “I will be stuck with those scenes for the rest of my life.”
Telemacque said under interview that he did not remember the incident, adding: “If did something wrong, then I did something wrong.”
The court was told how Telemacque had travelled by coach from South Devon to Exeter on the afternoon of May 17, 2024.
He was captured alone on CCTV later that evening, hanging around a bus stop on Bampfylde Street.
The victims had seen a friend off from the bus stop at around 2am on May 18 and were walking away when Telemacque followed and attacked them.
He grabbed the 24-year-old man by the arm and attempted to stab him multiple times in the neck.
The victim also suffered knife wounds to his hand as he tried to protect himself.
Telemacque then stabbed the 23-year-old woman in the chest as she fell to the floor.
He chased the man, brandishing the kitchen knife after they had managed to fight him off. Telemacque only stopped his pursuit when the victim reached busy Sidwell Street.
Telemacque walked away unaware that a group of passers-by were guiding police officers to his location.
He tried to flee the area and threw the knife to the ground as he was arrested.
Telemacque was subsequently sentenced to life in prison, to serve a minimum of 17 years, for two counts of attempted murder and one of possessing a knife in a public place.
On sentencing, HHJ Judge Atkins told Telemacque: “What you did defies rational explanation.”
He also explained that he posed an imminent risk and that he may remain in custody for the rest of his life.
Detective Constable Sam Heys of Devon and Cornwall Police said: “This was a frenzied, random and unprovoked attack by Telemacque on two completely innocent victims who were in the wrong place at the wrong time.
“We cannot underestimate the impact that such an event will have had on them and those who witnessed the incident. It also serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of carrying and using a knife.
“I welcome the sentence passed down by the judge today and hope that the victims can now begin to gain some closure and move forward with their lives. I’d also like to thank them for their bravery in supporting the police investigation through such an incredibly challenging time.”
Impact statements from both victims were read to the court.
The male victim said: “I was terrified and thought we were both going to die when I saw that knife in his hand…I will be stuck with those scenes for the rest of my life.”
The female victim added: “At night, when I’m walking, I will keep looking back over my shoulder; I feel like I need to get out of wherever I am. I can’t get the fear out of my head.
“I won’t forget the feeling of having someone trying to kill me and having to defend myself and to protect someone else.”