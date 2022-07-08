Council leader welcomes Boris departure

The Tory leader of South Hams District Council has welcomed Boris Johnson’s resignation as leader of the Conservative party.

The PM quit as Tory leader after dozens of his MPs revolted and left him unable to persuade cabinet colleagues he could continue in his role.

Mr Johnson said, although he was leaving his role as party leader, he will stay on as Prime Minister until the autumn; a move strongly criticised by opposition MPs as well as some Tories.

As many Conservative MPs jumped from what they saw as a sinking ship, levelling up secretary Michael Gove was fired after he urged the PM to resign.

A source at No 10 said: “You can’t have a snake who is not with you on any of the big arguments who then gleefully tells the press the leader has to go.”

The events have led to both relief and concern among leading councillors.

The leader of South Hams District Council, Judy Pearce (Salcombe and Thurlestone), said of the resignation: “In the circumstances I am not surprised.

“The lack of ministers is much more worrying. Michael Gove was turning out to be a superb secretary of state at DLUHC and we were due to have meeting with the (now ex-) housing minister, Stuart Andrew, next week.

“Given the housing crisis in Devon and the problems with short term lets taking so many properties out of the long-term letting market here, it’s very worrying that we are likely to lose the momentum and traction that it has taken us many months to build up on both these matters with the department.

“What will now happen to the Levelling Up Bill is also of concern.”