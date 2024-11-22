Ever since a Housing Crisis was declared in 2021, South Hams District Council has been doing its utmost to support those in housing need, with a major focus on providing genuinely affordable housing and preventing homelessness.
The term ‘homelessness’ often suggests images of ‘rough sleepers,’ however the issue is far more complex. People might be living in unsuitable or unaffordable housing, or could be forced to leave their homes through no fault of their own
Cllr Denise O’Callaghan, Executive Member for Housing at South Hams District Council says: “Homelessness problems are widespread – issues include families served notice to leave rented accommodation, young people asked to leave parental homes, relationship breakdowns and sofa surfers.
“Our Homelessness Strategy has clear actions to support those facing or experiencing homelessness and helps prevent it happening again.
“Across the country councils are struggling with a shortage of temporary accommodation. We at South Hams are investing in our own stock of housing to help ease the problems.”
The Council has invested in 15 new homes under the Government’s Local Authority Housing Fund to provide temporary accommodation, including support for its refugee community.
Two more homes under the scheme will be purchased next year.
Early next year, the Council will open temporary accommodation in Kingsbridge with nine flats.
Cllr O’Callaghan continues: “Housing issues are complicated. Many cannot afford private rent, with some landlords switching to profitable holiday lets. With around 4,000 second homes and 991 people registered on Devon Home Choice - this tells of the challenges faced, which is why we have pushed for double council tax on second homes (coming into force in April) and for all the income to be used for local housing.
“We are working with Registered Providers to offer more lower cost homes, and last year delivered 242 new affordable properties. Our Housing Offer is also there to support communities get housing developments started.”
“We know more one-bedroom accommodation is needed.
“It’s difficult to get these types of properties built, but we are actively engaging with developers and Homes England, which funds new affordable housing, to help get these delivered.”
Earlier this year, the Council welcomed their new tenants into eight new eco-friendly homes in St Anns Chapel.
The properties meet the growing need for social housing, in areas of high second home ownership and expensive properties.
The Council is also tackling issues around the quality of housing.
Many tenants face problems with landlords. The Council’s own SeaMoor Lettings service bridges this gap.
A new online reporting service means any issues can be quickly notified.
One priority of the Homelessness Strategy assesses the levels of homelessness now and in the future.
This month, the Council took part in the annual Rough Sleeper Snapshot and is also reviewing Plymouth University’s ‘Hidden Homelessness’ report.
“The Council’s housing options and homeless service is there to help anyone with a housing problem in the District. The earlier you seek help the better, as we can assist you to access alternative accommodation or to support you to remain in the home you have.” stresses Cllr O’Callaghan.