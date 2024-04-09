They were invited by some of the local councillors to pitch a solution to the issue of Tourism in Dartmouth.
The collaborative approach was adopted by Dartmouth Town Council as landlords to the Engine House, so a new Board is being formed to take over the lease on the property which includes the Visitor Centre.
There will be a fresh approach to Tourism in Dartmouth, that seeks to reflect the needs of businesses, residents and visitors alike in order to generate revenue and opportunities across the town.
The new Venture will consider how Dartmouth will best be marketed online, so that the Town presents a strong and vibrant case to persuade visitors to spend time and money here.
They plan to get in touch with the volunteer team.