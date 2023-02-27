South Hams District Council is looking to help more residents through Council Tax support, to help with the impacts of the cost of living crisis.
The Council Tax Reduction Scheme (CTRS) offers reductions to council tax payments to those households facing financial pressures. The scheme is more important than ever, with many residents struggling with the cost of living crisis.
The Council continues to support those who need their help and Council Tax Reduction can help towards council tax for those who are working and on a low income, or receiving certain benefits.
These benefits include:
• Income Support
• Job Seeker’s Allowance
• Employment Support Allowance
• Pension Credit
• Universal Credit
Even if you do not receive any of these benefits, you could be eligible if you are on a low income.
Did you know that pensioners could also be eligible for up to 100% help with their council tax?
The Council sets its own local Scheme for working age residents and has had an income-banded Scheme for a number of years. However, due to the increasing difficulties with the rising costs of living, they have agreed a new scheme for 2023/24, which increases most income bands by 20%.This means you can earn more and still receive help with paying your council tax.
Council Tax Support Fund 2023/24
Council Tax Reduction is applied as a discount to bills and for 2023/24 only the Council are able to make a further reduction of up to £25.00 from the Council Tax Support Fund.
Residents do not need to make a separate claim for a reduction under this Scheme as the Council will automatically apply it to bills (if you are receiving Council Tax Reduction on 1 April 2023), when the new financial year starts.
Cllr Nicky Hopwood, South Hams Executive Member for Cost of Living, said: “The cost of living crisis is hitting our residents hard in the South Hams. The changes to our Council Tax Reduction Scheme income bands will mean more support for those who need it most. We don’t want our residents to be penalised for working hard which is why we’ve increased the amount you can earn but still access support by 20%”
“We also want to highlight that pensioners can claim discount of up to 100% of their council tax so do find out if you, or your loved ones, are eligible for discounts.
“We’re really pleased that for this year, there will also be an extra £25 automatically being reduced further from bills, for those on the Council Tax Reduction Scheme at the beginning of April. Every saving really counts at the moment.”
Share this information with your friends and family who you think may be able to benefit from these discounts.
For other information on a wide range of subjects, ranging from mental health, housing, abuse, training, foodbanks and much, much more, please go to the Council’s comprehensive support directory at: www.southhams.gov.uk/support-directory
Citizens Advice are a valued partner who are working hand in hand alongside the Council to support residents in the South Hams throughout the crisis. They offer respected advice and support on a comprehensive range of subjects.
Janie Moor, Chief Officer of Citizens Advice South Hams, said: "We welcome the launch of the new South Hams Council Tax Reduction Scheme. As prices rise, people are being forced to make increasingly difficult decisions about what to cut back on. People are coming to us in real distress. On a daily basis we are providing support to families who can't afford to top up their prepayment meters and referrals to and from food banks have shot up as households do not have enough food to feed themselves and their families. We can help people by looking at their household budget and debts and work out if they qualify for any benefits and any other options open to them."
For debt advice and support, South Hams Citizens Advice is available online at: https://southhamscab.org.uk/projects/#Debt-Advice or you can call their Adviceline Monday to Friday 9am – 5pm on: 0808 278 7948.