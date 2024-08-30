It has emerged that the actor at the centre of a major storyline on Coronation Street has family links to both the story and the South Hams.
Emrhys Cooper plays one of the cult leaders, Rowan Cunliffe, who has drawn in characters Leanne Battersby and Amy Barlow into the sinister organisation ‘The Institute’.
The storyline also shows how the cult and its activities affect their wider families.
Cooper has revealed that his parents were drawn into a cult whilst living in Totnes.
He said: "the cult that my parents were a part of, over 1.3 million people went through that cult and the training, they are in 23 countries".
"There were numerous Rowan characters in and out of my household. I thought it was normal growing up."
"These cults often disguise their marketing with fitness and wellness and self-development, but as they went up the levels it got a bit more sinister and darker."