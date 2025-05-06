Members of the Cornwood Short Mat Bowls Club visited Dame Hannahs last week to donate short mat bowls equipment to the residents.
Club member Veronika Haydon-Foster suggested the donation as her son Steven used to be a pupil at Dame Hannahs School in the 1980s. She also thought the bowls would be a good activity for the young people at Dame Hannahs to enjoy.
Dame Hannahs Community Engagement Lead, Debbie Lumsdon, said “I would like to thank Veronika and the Cornwood Short Mat Bowls Club for their generosity in donating the bowls set to Dame Hannahs and we look forward to using the equipment. It will be a really good physical activity for our young adults and will enhance their wellbeing.”