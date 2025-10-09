A young chef from Gather, Totnes, has made it through to the finals of this year’s South West Chef of the Year awards. Ben Greenhalf, 19, who works as a chef de partie at the restaurant, will compete in the Young Professional Chef category later this month.
The long-running competition, co-founded and judged by Michael Caines MBE, brings together the best culinary talent from across the region, from students to senior professionals. Finalists are challenged to create a three-course menu from a mystery box of ingredients, under timed conditions.
“I’m a little bit nervous, but I’m excited,” said Ben. “I really enjoy the competing. It’s always a really nice experience - the whole day, and especially the finals.”
Ben is one of four chefs to reach the final round. Competitors are told their main proteins - usually a fish and a meat - one week before the event, but only discover the rest of their ingredients on the day. They must then produce three plates of a starter, main and dessert within three hours.
This year’s contest holds particular meaning for the team at Gather. Head chef and owner Harrison Brockington won Professional Chef, Overall South West Chef of the Year and Best Dish titles in 2024, and has been mentoring Ben through the process.
“It would be absolutely amazing,” said Ben. “Having the legacy of Harrison winning last year and then me the next - it would be incredible to say as a team we’ve been able to do that.”
Harrison, who first entered the competition as a student himself, said the whole team had rallied around Ben’s preparation.
“We’re immensely proud of him,” he said. “When competition time comes around, everyone’s pitching in - people come in on days off to help practice or test dishes. It becomes a team effort, and that’s what makes it special.”
Ben began cooking as a child, helping his grandparents bake, before studying at the Michael Caines Academy at Exeter College. A work placement at Gather cemented his passion for the industry.
“I went along for an open day and absolutely loved it,” he said. “I’ve been in love with cooking ever since.”
He credits Harrison and the team for helping him grow in confidence and skill.
“There are some self-built foundations, sure, but so much of what I know now is down to Harrison and the team. It’s really helped me develop.”
Now, with several years of competition experience and a place in the finals, Ben is focused on giving his best performance.
“I’d absolutely love to win,” he said. “It would be such an amazing opportunity - and it would feel really nice to bring it home to Gather.”
As for advice from his mentor, Harrison keeps it simple: “Go with your gut,” he said. “Your first idea is usually your best one - keep it clear, keep it simple, and execute it well. That’s what wins on the day.”
