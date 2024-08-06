Valerie Stevens, a lifelong resident of East Allington, celebrated her 90th birthday (Monday, August 5) with a trip on the steam train at Buckfastleigh, followed by afternoon tea in Totnes. She also celebrated her birthday with family and friends with a party held at the Fortescue Arms, East Allington on Saturday, August 3.
Valerie was one of 11 children born to Kathleen and Henry Weeks on Dartmouth Road in East Allington in 1934. She has been a central figure in the community for 90 years.
For a mammoth 72 years, she has been involved with East Allington Football Club, taking on the role of washing the team's kits every Saturday and still is to this day! Her dedication to the club earned her the Community Sports Personality of the Year award. Valerie also continues to take bookings for the parish hall, supporting local activities.
At the football team's annual dinner dance, Valerie will be up on the dance floor with the team, and singing to Valerie by Amy Winehouse.
Valerie was married to her husband Cecil for 50 years sadly missing out on her golden wedding anniversary by three days. She has three children, Ken, Cilla, and Marilyn, six grandchildren, Chris, Andy, Rich, Stuart, Jonathan, and Matt, and four great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Daisy, Thomas, and Bertie.
In addition to her community work, Valerie is a huge fan of Gary Barlow, often saying, "she would have his children tomorrow if she could". She has attended three Take That concerts in Bristol, Cardiff, and most recently in Plymouth.
Valerie's contributions to the village, particularly through her long-standing support of the football club and local events, are widely recognised and appreciated by the East Allington community.
All of her friends and family wish her a very happy 90th birthday.