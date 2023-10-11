A police 'hub' has been launched in East Allington as part of a new Project Community Access campaign. The project was created as a collaborative effort by Anthony Mangnall and local police forces.
Mangnall recognised the new police pop-up by meeting with Inspector Ben Shardlow from Devon and Cornwall Police on October 3rd as part of an initiative to increase police presence in local areas. They hope this will result in lower crime rates in the South Hams.
The 'hubs' will not have police officers based at these locations, but are areas to be used as pop-up surgeries to discuss community concerns.
Mr Mangnall said of the launch: “Great to join Inspector Ben Shardlow of Devon and Cornwall Police in East Allington to officially launch Project Community Access.
“Project Community Access is an initiative I have created alongside the local police force to increase police presence across South Devon and therefore reduce rural crime. Village halls and community buildings across the area will be used by police officers as ‘hubs’ to stop off at while they are on patrol, and as a base to meet with residents if necessary. It is my hope that offering such a space will improve police visibility in our towns and villages, thereby deterring any would-be criminals.”
It is hoped that this initiative will also build stronger community ties between local residents and the local police force.
East Allington Village Hall is the first 'hub' to be opened.
Mangnall added: “Thanks to East Allington Village Hall for their support in launching Project Community Access, and to all those local communities that have offered a venue.”
Insp. Ben Shardlow said: “Policing in the South Hams is a beautiful part of the country to deliver a service to, but it does come with some challenges. The rural characteristics can negatively impact on police visibility and how it connects with many of the smaller communities. Project Access has been set up to encourage police officers to utilise many of the local parish buildings, as a way to bridge that gap and connect with local residents. These can be used as both planned police community surgeries and as routine drop-ins by officers on patrol. Increasing the ability for our local communities to have access to the police ensures we have a better understanding of their concerns and builds more trust in our service. I thank the local Parish Councils who have agreed to be part of this new project.”
'Hub' are due to be set up in East Cornworthy, Kingsbridge, Slapton, Stoke Fleming, East Allington, Strete, Rattery, Scoriton, South Brent & West Alvington.