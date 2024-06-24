This week sees the Annual General Meeting of the Village Shop Association, which will take place tonight(Thursday) at 7.30pm. The Management Committee of the AGVSA will be seeking to update the legal structure of the organisation at the meeting to bring it in line with other similar organisations. The AGVSA is responsible for maintaining the fabric of the building, maintaining a relationship with the tenant shopkeeper and engaging with the shareholders roughly 480 people .AGVSA would like to welcome as many people as possible to the meeting to hear the news from this year and to hear the projections for next year. The meeting will take place in the village hall at 7.30pm on Thursday June 27th. The Management Committee is proposing to change AGVA's legal structure from an Industrial Provident Society to a Community Benefit Society. Such a change would not impact the day-to-day running of the shop but it could make a huge difference to its long-term resilience. The change would make a difference to the association's ability to access grants and fundraising opportunities. It would also bring new updates to the Model Rules and dictate how the organisation should be run and update data protection rules. The changes need to be put to the shareholders and for that the Association needs a quorum of people to vote on the proposals. Please attend if you are a shareholder or just interested, your village shop needs you!! The Summer Church and Village Fete is fast approaching and draw tickets are available to buy from Church members or from Jo Smith, the Church treasurer or after church services on Sundays. St Andrews will have a Holy Communion service this Sunday starting at the usual time of 11am. This week there will be a Kids Club within the church service with families worker Sarah helping our youngsters to enjoy their time together.