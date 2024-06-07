Cllr Derek Hore, Chairman of Marldon Parish Council, nominated Robin Cox, coordinator of the Marldon Environment Group (MEG). He commended him for his dedication to the community for over 30 years. Cllr Hore explained: "Robin is coming up to 80 this year. He still maintains all the machinery and turns out every Wednesday with a band of volunteers, maintaining all our public footpaths. These awards are important because there are so many people, not only in our parish but in all the parishes around, who give up a lot of their own time."