The Kingsbridge Tourist Information Centre clock has been restored and returned to its former glory. Father and son team Anthony and Patrick Elliott won the contract to build a replica of the now nearly 150-year-old Town Hall clock in 1993.
The clock on the Tourist Information Centre was designed with four faces instead of the three on the Town Hall clock and uses a high-tech timepiece that receives a broadcast from Carlisle, keeping the clock accurate to a fraction of a second. The clock even sets itself for British Summer Time.
The clock, which has been a feature of the town for 30 years, was starting to show some signs of decay, so it was decided last year to commission Patrick Elliott again to repair it to its former glory.
Dawn Blundell, Manager at the Tourist Information Centre, said: "I would like to thank Patrick Elliott of Patrick Elliott Carpentry for the loving restoration of the clock, who built the original with his father Anthony in 1993."
Dawn also thanked Nick Robison from HUTI and his team, Ant Bowsaw and his father Tom, who was the project manager; Dan Fennick; Tim White and his son Lewis; and Ross Wotton.
Dawn added: "I would also like to thank our local councillors, Julian Brazil, Denise O'Callaghan, and Suzi Jackson, who awarded us some money to support the project from their locality budgets, and Emma Casson from Peter Betteridge 'Your Bed Expert' for her donation. I hope that you all enjoy this iconic local feature being beautifully restored and put back in its rightful place."