A Kingsbridge-based charity is asking for help from residents to restore an iconic monument in the town. The Kingsbridge Town Lands charity, better known as Feoffees, is asking for help from the community to restore the historic building and clock tower in the centre of Fore Street.
The Town Hall, built in 1850, has been used over its 174-year history as offices for the local constabulary, a jail for petty criminals, a drill hall for the Devonshire Rifle Corps, a courthouse, and the office of Kingsbridge Town Council until their move to Quay House in the 1950s.
The turret and clock were added to the building 25 years later, in 1875. The building is now in need of significant repairs to bring it back to its former glory, and Kingsbridge Feoffees is asking for the community's help.
The charity estimates the cost of the repairs will be more than £100,000. The repairs will address the façade, which has started to show some cracking and will include repainting and restoring the clock tower to its original 1875 appearance.
Although Feoffees can fund half of this cost, they are asking for members of the community to help them with the rest. John Donovan, Chairman of Kingsbridge Feoffees, said: "We deeply appreciate any support from the community to help preserve this building and safeguard a vital part of our town's heritage for future generations."
To donate to the Town Hall repair fund,visit: https://kingsbridgefeoffees.org/kingsbridge-town-hall-repair-fund/
Or Donate directly via bank Transfer
Bank HSBC
Account Name - KTLC – Kingsbridge Town Lands Charity
Sort Code 40-26-10
Account No. 21539507