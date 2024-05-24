Totnes fundraisers 'stepped' out to raise funds for vulnerable communities around the world.
Fundraising walkers from the South Devon town participated in a scenic walk to Ashprington and back, walking 10 kilometres each, as part of the 70km in May challenge for this year's Christian Aid Week.
The idea was to cover 70km in whatever way you like, in solidarity with millions of people who have to walk long distances for clean water or to sell their produce.
Organiser Becca Robinson said: “Every year, during Christian Aid Week, people across Britain and Ireland raise funds, act, and pray for their global neighbours in a celebration of hope for a fairer world. We started the week with a Christian Aid service at St John's Church, Bridgetown.
It was lovely and thought-provoking, with fantastic prayers and a lot of food for thought.
Then our great quiz mashup was held at Totnes United Free Church. This raised £187 and was a great laugh with churches coming together.
"We covered the distance in our sponsored family walk in beautiful scenery from Totnes Plains to St David’s Church, Ashprington. We walked along the Sharpham path, where there was rewilding going on and belted Galloways and native sheep grazing.
“We then had delicious tea and cake courtesy of Jill Davies and her team at St Matthew's Church, Ashprington.
“Our 70k in May together will help make a difference for those in great need. A big thank you to all who have supported us – we’ve raised more than £150 from the walk so far.”
This year’s appeal focused on work in Burundi, one of the most densely populated and poorest countries in Africa.
Heavily reliant on agriculture, it’s also one of the least prepared to combat the effects of climate change, including droughts, floods, and landslides. The global cost of living crisis has intensified the challenges: more than 70 per cent of the population lives in poverty, and more than half of children are chronically malnourished.
Christian Aid has been working in Burundi since 1995 when it first offered humanitarian assistance to people surviving the civil conflict.