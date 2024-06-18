Totnes Rotary is bringing classic vehicles to Staverton for the fourth year and already over 250 cars and dozens of classic motorcycles are booked to attend.
The event will be at the Staverton Playing Fields on Sunday, June 23 between 11.00 am and 4.00 pm.
On show will be Aston Martins, E-Type Jags, MGs, Triumphs, Morgans, Austin Healeys and many others.
This year, for the first time, the show will be hosting vintage motorcycles from the Devon branch of the Vintage and Classic Motorcycle Club.
Entrance to the public is £5 adult, £3 child, or £15 family ticket.
Well-behaved dogs on a lead are welcome.
Free parking is about 15 minutes walk from the show along a riverside path and there is a courtesy bus from the car park to the show site for those who do not wish to walk. Staverton Station on the South Devon Railway is also within easy reach.