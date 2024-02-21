Cllr Emily Price, Mayor of Totnes said: “The Totnes Community Awards are your way to publicly thank those unsung heroes in our town who make the lives of others happier, easier, or more fulfilled. Please do get in touch to nominate anyone or any group who you feel should be celebrated for the impact they have made on local people’s lives. You’ll need to tell us why you think they should be recognised with an award, so make sure you include a couple of lines to explain this. Once the nominations are in, Councillors will meet to consider each one. The awards will then be presented at the Annual Town Meeting on Wednesday May 29 2024, which is open to all to attend.”