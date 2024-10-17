Two members of Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Team have taken part in a National flood Deployment exercise, as members of the HM Coastguard Area 10 Flood Rescue Team.
The purpose of the exercise was to ensure all teams around the country are accredited, and confirm all teams are ready and equipped to deploy.
The flood team is made up of Coastguard Rescue Officers from throughout the area.
There were members from Kingsbridge, Plymouth, Brixham, and Paignton Coastguard Rescue Teams.
The flood team have more skills and equipment, than that of normal Coastguard Rescue Teams.
The team had to set up a THA (temporary holding area), set up with communications access and all necessary equipment needed for their deployment.
After inspection the teams packed down and returned to their stations.
HM Coastguard is truly part of coastal communities, with over 300 coastguard rescue teams around the UK coast made up of around 3,500 volunteers.