Closures for Her Majesties funeral
Leisure centres in South Hams will be closed on Monday September 19 for the funeral of the Queen, despite earlier suggesting they would remain open.
The centres are run by Fusion Leisure and staff at all of them said they had been told they were to stay open, despite many other businesses across the country closing for the day.
But on Thursday, a spokesperson for Fusion Leisure said: “As a mark of respect for the queen, they will not be opening their centres across the country on Monday September 19. They will be back open as usual on Tuesday 20.”
Leisure centres in South Hams include Ivybridge, Dartmouth, Quayside and the leisure centre and indoor pool at Totnes.
Many local authorities in Devon announced changes to public services on the day of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral.
Monday is a bank holiday so people can pay their respects and mark the final day of a period of national mourning.
Bins in the South Hams will not be collected on Monday. Instead, collections will take place one day later than scheduled for the whole week.
Household waste recycling centres at Chelson Meadow and Weston Mill will be closed all day.
Libraries, some leisure centres and markets will also be affected by the bank holiday.
Books of condolence at Southway and Plympton libraries will therefore not be available but people hoping to sign a book will be able to do so at St Andrew’s Church or the council house.
Plymouth market and The Box will also both be closed.
